Providence PPE
khqbcedit
Some much needed supplies arrived by the truckload at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.
 
The shipment included vital personal protective equipment like gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer, including some sanitizer produced by Dry Fly Distillery. According to Providence, the shipment came in from a county allotment given by the state of Washington. This is the third of three shipments the medical center has received during this COVID-19 outbreak.
 
Providence said it's by far the largest, and emergency manager Darrell Ruby says it gives much needed supplies to hardworking health care workers.
 
"This helps us continue to keep our caregivers and our patients safe, it just provides some much need relief to our staff," Ruby said. "It's not everything we need, but it certainly helps us meet our needs right now."
 

The county is searching for additional supplies, but the supply is still a little good news for health care heroes working on the front lines.

Tags