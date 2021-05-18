SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane homeowners were left confused and maybe a little scared Friday after a prowler entered their homes, claiming he owned the place.
One resident's window washer noticed a Hispanic male in his 30s walking into the neighbors house. When he was asked if he knew the neighbors, he said he lived just up the street.
Spokane deputies said the homeowners weren't home at the time, but when they returned, they noticed things had been moved around yet nothing was missing.
One of the homeowners said the man came back to the house the same night. Deputies said he believed he owned it.
The homeowner, figuring something strange was afoot, confronted the man and took his picture along with a picture of his license plate.
Later that night, deputies say they found the man in yet another home.
Except this time, the homeowners were there to find him.
The man was reportedly in the kitchen packing food away. When confronted, he stuck with his previous story, saying he had bought the house.
When these homeowner's told him it was they who in fact owned the house, he calmly apologized and left.
Spokane deputies said they have not made any arrests or identified anyone in connection to the bizarre break-ins. They also note that they haven't confirmed it was the same man who went into both houses.
While it may seem strange not to, law enforcement encourages anyone who finds a stranger in their house refrain from confronting them. They say to get you and your family to safety, and call police.