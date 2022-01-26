Spitzer

A photo of Spitzer provided by Post Falls Police Department 

POST FALLS, Idaho - A Washington man is wanted after reportedly leading Post Falls police on a chase and ultimately escaping. 

Police were investigating a vehicle burglary Wednesday morning on Clearwater Loop. The victim reported a firearm had been taken. 

At the same time, a nearby resident reported a suspicious person near their neighbors house. 

When police arrived, the male suspect, who police believe to be Jesse Spitzer of Sultan, Washington, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot himself if police didn't leave. 

This started a foot chase during which officers evacuated nearby residents by sending out a reverse 911 call.  The chase led to a residence on Lynwood Ct. where Spitzer was believed to be hidden in a shed. 

The area was cleared but Spitzer was never found. Officers did however find evidence and firearms in the area.

Spitzer is known to be a career criminal, according to Post Falls police. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

If anyone has information about Spitzer's whereabouts, they are asked to e contact the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517 or email tips to detectives@postfallspolice.com

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!