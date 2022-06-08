OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - The family that owns Pryor's Rustic Restaurant posted to Facebook that the future of the restaurant is up in the air.
Their post said that this is bitter-sweet for the owners and they will not close but their restaurant is for sale.
They said they've come a long way and thank their loyal customers. Pryor's Rustic Restaurant was opened in 1991 by Kevin Pryor who per Facebook is still the owner and often found back in the kitchen cooking to this day.
Pryor's Rustic Restaurant will remain open until it sells.
They added to the Facebook post that life is a journey and his is to semi retire after 31 years.