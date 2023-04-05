SPOKANE, Wash. - Planning continues for the highly anticipated North Spokane Corridor, and Washington State Department of Transportation is looking for public input on its connection to I-90.
We are seeking public feedback regarding the future NSC to I-90 connection. There will be a community workshop at a later date, but in the meantime, we are gathering feedback on the 2 alternatives being considered. Please take a moment to take our survey 👉https://t.co/u8prud2UYX pic.twitter.com/D0wZ8coXe2— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 4, 2023
The survey shared by WSDOT features two potential connection options between I-90 and Altamont and the future NSC. The proposals have different pros and cons to consider, including cost, infrastructure, impact on surrounding neighborhoods, and Hamilton access.
Answering the survey will take an estimated 8 minutes, depending on whether you choose to fill in optional feedback or not.