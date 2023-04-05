NSC construction

The Spokane Community College clock tower stands in the shadow of construction for the North Spokane Corridor freeway project (Dan Pelle/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Planning continues for the highly anticipated North Spokane Corridor, and Washington State Department of Transportation is looking for public input on its connection to I-90.   

The survey shared by WSDOT features two potential connection options between I-90 and Altamont and the future NSC. The proposals have different pros and cons to consider, including cost, infrastructure, impact on surrounding neighborhoods, and Hamilton access. 

Answering the survey will take an estimated 8 minutes, depending on whether you choose to fill in optional feedback or not. 

Fill out the survey HERE.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!