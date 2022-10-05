IDAHO - The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake.
Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also known as harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue green algae.
Cyanobacteria is a natural part of Idaho's water bodies, but when temperatures rise, it can bloom and create toxic chemical compounds.
Cyanobacteria shows up as discolored water, streaks or globs of scum and thick green mats along lake shores.
If you choose to eat fish from the lake, it is highly recommended to remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking.
Symptoms of exposure include rash, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and/or wheezing.
