Avista Logo

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) will hold a public hearing regarding Avista's proposed rate increases Sept. 7.

The hearing will take place virtually at 6 p.m. You can participate via Zoom or by phone, by dialing (253) 215-8782 and using Meeting ID 932 0659 3527 and Passcode 333313#.

In January, Avista filed a multiyear rate plan with WUTC. The one rate increase would take effect in December of this year and the other would take place in December of next year. 

This year's rate increase would be 7.4% overall, with the highest increase for residential service at 7.9%. Next year's rate increase would be 3.0% overall, with the highest increase being for residential service at 3.1%

The service said the increase will be necessary to recover costs for investments in infrastructure and serving customers. 

Avista reached a settlement agreement with stakeholders in June.

Parties to the electric and natural gas rate cases included the Staff of the UTC, the Public Counsel Unit of the Washington Attorney General’s Office (Public Counsel), the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, the NW Energy Coalition, The Energy Project, Walmart, Sierra Club and Small Business Utility Advocates. All parties, apart from Public Counsel, agreed on the terms of settlement of all issues in Avista’s general rate case.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!