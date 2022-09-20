TUMWATER, Wash. - The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) will hold online public hearings to take input on a proposed 4.8% increase in workers' comp rates for 2023.
If adopted, the increase would mean employers and workers would jointly pay an addition $61 each year, on average, for every full-time employee within a business.
"Even with the increase, the average hourly rate businesses will pay will be about the same as what they were paying in 2016,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said. “After keeping rates steady to help businesses that were struggling during the pandemic, we're now proposing a modest rate increase that’s in line with our goal of stable and predictable rates for businesses to ensure the long-term health of the workers’ compensation fund."
Employees and workers pay into the workers' comp system to help cover the cost of wage and disability benefits for injured workers, as well as medical treatment of workplace injuries and illnesses.
According to a release from L&I, in most states, rates are charged as a percentage of payroll, so when employee wages go up, more premiums are collected. In Washington, rates are charged as an amount per hours worked. When wages go up, the rate paid stays the same.
Public hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to take input on the rate proposal before a final decision is made. To support social distancing, the public hearings will be held virtually. Final rates will be adopted on Nov. 30 and go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
You can join the meeting here meeting on Zoom here, and enter meeting ID: 428 348 2697
You can join by phone by dialing (253) 215-8782 and entering the same meeting ID.
You're also encouraged to submit comments in writing to Jo Anne Attwood, administrative regulations analyst, P.O. Box 41448, Olympia, WA 98504-4148; or email JoAnne.Attwood@Lni.wa.gov. All comments must be received on Oct. 28 by 5 p.m.