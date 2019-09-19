Health officials will be holding an exposure assessment Thursday evening in Airway Heights near Fairchild Air Force Base, aiming to provide citizens with information about levels of per-and polyfuoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their bodies and about exposures in the broader community.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxis Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) is inviting citizens to attend the information session on Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Airway Heights Recreation Center on W. Deno Rd.
Scientists at the session will provide info about ATSDR, the PFAS exposure assessment, the participant recruitment process, and upcoming PFAS testing to be conducted.
The ATSDR says the primary goal of the assessment is to provide info about levels of PFAS in their bodies to the community members served by the City of Airway Heights public drinking water system. The results will help individual participants and their communities better understand their exposure to PFAS and help give info communities can use to reduce PFAS exposure.
BACKGROUND info from ATSDR:
PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1950s. They have been used in non-stick cookware; water-repellent clothing; stain-resistant fabrics and carpets; some cosmetics; some firefighting foams; and products that resist grease, water, and oil. Scientists are still learning about the health effects of exposure to PFAS. Some studies have shown that PFAS exposure may affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and older children; lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant; interfere with the body’s natural hormones; increase cholesterol levels; affect the immune system; and increase the risk of cancer.