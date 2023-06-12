COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Have you ever seen a fighter jet up close before? Well, you will have the chance to see one at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on June 17.
Two F-35 lightning fighter jets from the United States Marine Corp will be landing at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on June 17 at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to come and see them up close. They will be parked from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Aviation and Maintenance ramp, where Marines will be there to present them to the public.
If you have any questions you can contact Coeur d'Alene Aviation and Maintenance at (208) 635-0805.