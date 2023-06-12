F-35 lightning fighter jets

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 prepare F-35B Lightning II fighter jets for flight at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 24, 2022. VMFAT-501 deployed to NAS JRB New Orleans to increase entry-level pilots' proficiency in offensive-air support, electronic warfare, and routine flight operations for their future fleet assignments. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

 Credit to Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Have you ever seen a fighter jet up close before? Well, you will have the chance to see one at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on June 17. 

Two F-35 lightning fighter jets from the United States Marine Corp will be landing at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on June 17 at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to come and see them up close. They will be parked from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the Aviation and Maintenance ramp, where Marines will be there to present them to the public.

If you have any questions you can contact Coeur d'Alene Aviation and Maintenance at (208) 635-0805.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!