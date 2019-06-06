MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is warning the public of a telemarketing scam making its way through the area.
Scammers will claim to be calling on behalf of the Moses Lake Police Department. Callers have claimed to offer some sort of free maintenance if a donation was made.
A person notified police that the caller claimed to be with Ideal Marketing, however police have not confirmed that.
They do, however, confirm that the Moses Lake Police Department does not solicit funds via telemarketers.
The public is asked to please use caution and don't provide any personal information to any suspicious callers.