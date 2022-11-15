Public website provides nightly homeless shelter occupancy rate updates in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new publicly accessible website will share updated homeless shelter occupancy rates in Spokane County on a nightly basis.
The dashboard, called ShelterMeSpokane.org, displays data shared directly from regional shelter providers and includes a time stamp indicating when the provider last updated the information.
It was created in a partnership between the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley, Spokane County and the Spokane Regional Health District.
Those groups hope the site can provide timely information to homeless people, shelters, case managers, police officers and the general public about a range of topics, including bed availability, shelter locations, provider contact information and more.
“This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. “The information on the site can be viewed by anyone in the community and updated by providers at any time.”
Before the advent of this website, shelters reported daily occupancy rates to the city, which then shared that information with regional stakeholders, and publicly in a spreadsheet on its website.
The new system is meant to be a streamlined approach aimed at improving consistency with providers having direct access to report data on the site and provide timely information that can be regularly updated.
“This dashboard is meant to provide transparent information directly from our amazing providers to individual who need help as well as our community at large," Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said. "We should all be aware of what resources are available to help those in need, so they have access to a better life.”
Joel Brown, Union Gospel Mission’s Director of Ministries, said the new portal for tracking shelter bed availability will be a significant improvement.
“The new system will do a better job a tracking up-to-date bed availability and improve access to that information,” said Brown. “The old system, being email-based, did not allow for timely access to the information. UGM is very excited to participate in the new portal system.”
In total, 12 shelters have been requested to provide nightly updates to the dashboard to benefit the community.