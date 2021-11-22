SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns and County Engineer Chad Coles joined up today to showcase the county's snow removal procedures and provide winter driving tips. They also took the opportunity to encourage job seekers to apply for a position in Public Works.
"Public Works is responsible for more than 5,100 lane miles of road," Commissioner Kerns said while explaining how wintry weather is handled on the state's largest county road system. "Their first priorities are emergency routes and primary arterials. Then they move on to secondary arterials and residential neighborhoods."
The Public Works website has a section dedicated to winter road maintenance, including a snow plow activity map, a snow plow priority map, and other plow and snow removal information.
On the topic of safe winter travel, Kerns added, "AAA estimates that more than 53 million Americans will be traveling by car during the Thanksgiving weekend. Please remember to make sure your tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half-full at all times, and drive for the conditions--not the speed limit."
However, many residents have expressed concern of the expediency of plows this year due to a shortage of workers. To that, Coles said, "It might take us longer to complete a full county plow after a snow event, and the public's patience is appreciated." He added that while Public Works has hired 19 new employees, there are more than a dozen vacancies ready and waiting to be filled.
If you have a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and are interested in joining their team, you can look at the openings listed on the county's website.