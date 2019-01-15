You may be killing your pet, and don't even know it.
A new study finds half of our dogs and cats are clinically overweight, but there is something you can do today to help your pets lose those extra pounds, before they get seriously sick.
Duncan, a Corgi, has been a little chubby ever since he was a puppy. But who doesn't go "aww" when they see a cute fat dog? It's just more to love right? There's even a hashtag for fat pets, just for being cute and pudgy. Just search #fat(insert animal here) on Instagram.
But for Duncan, it wasn't cute anymore, it was hurting him. So bad, that his owner, Brent Schlangen said Duncan had to have surgery on his leg, from carrying around that extra 15 pounds.
"It was quite invasive with a very, very long recovery period," Schlangen said.
Sadly, Duncan's story isn't unique. A new study finds that pets can die two years earlier, just from being overweight.
Dr. Brian Hunter, a Spokane veterinarian, said this has been a huge problem.
"The biggest one, and the one that we see all the time, is diabetes," Dr. Hunter said.
Brent said his dog got hurt again, in his other leg. So, Duncan's family had a choice. Help him lose the weight, or put him through another surgery.
That's when Brent came to Animal Wellness Connection in Spokane, to help his chubby corgi get in shape.
Duncan swims, and gets massages a few times a month. Yep, a full rub down, and he's been eating a lot less. So far, he's dropped six pounds. But, his private spa days are costing his family. Five hydrothearpy sessions cost more than $300.
There is a cheaper fix for this. Dr. Hunter said if you can't get your pet into the pool, then grab a leash.