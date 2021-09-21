The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) said Southern Resident Orca L47 has been missing the last few times Center for Whale Research (CWR) saw other members of the family.
"The loss of another matriarch in the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population highlights just how important it is that we all continue to do our part to give these iconic Southern Resident orcas the best chance at survival," WDFW said. "We will continue to work alongside community, state and federal partners as well as tribal governments to advance orca recovery and protections for these beloved creatures."
CWR last saw the Orca on Feb. 27. During this time, she "did not appear to be in particularly poor condition."
"Her repeated absence meets our criteria for declaring a whale missing and likely deceased," CWR said.