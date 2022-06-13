SPOKANE Wash. - Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday.
In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54, and Walter Pate, 56, were driving just north of Pullman on Saturday when they were pulled over for lane violations by Sgt. Michael Jordan at around 1:00 p.m.
Jordan then noticed that the car was full of new merchandise. He questioned Redmond and Pate about the products before calling Walmart.
Walmart employees confirmed that many of the items Jordan described in the car were missing from their store. Walmart staff checked their recent sales and confirmed that there was no record of the products being purchased.
Both Redmond and Pate later admitted that they had stolen the merchandise from the Pullman and Moscow Walmart locations. The suspects were then booked in Whitman County Jail for organized retail theft charges.
After the suspects’ arrests, deputies recovered nearly $2,000 of stolen merchandise. Whitman County deputies are still actively investigating this case.