Spokane wasn't the only area seeing some unprecedented snowfall in September, as several other National Weather Service stations in the region additionally broke records.
The NWS says some stations saw their first snow ever, and others saw their first in almost 100 years.
Stations in Pullman (1.0"), Asotin (0.5") and Ritzville (0.2") received their first snow since it became measurable in 1940 (Pullman), 1976 (Asotin) and 1899 (Ritzville).
Spokane's 3.3 inches crushed a record of 1.4" set in 1926 and Davenport got 1.3", easily surpassing a trace of snow also in 1926.
Nezperce (0.6") and Rosalia (0.3") broke records as well for September, as both had gotten traces of snow in the past with Nezperce's coming in 1986 and Rosalia's coming in 1945.
The NWS also reported record precipitation for the month of September at Central Washington stations. Mazama's 3.95 inches broke the record of 3.35" set recently in 2013, Omak broke a nearly 100-year-old record with 2.90" this September compared to 2.87" in 1927 and Wenatchee WWTP saw 2.3" to surpass the 2.14" record from 1986.
The NWS has been busy with record upkeep, as on top of the snow the unusually cold temperatures have been leading to some record-low high temps around the region.