Tuesday was a sad day for Washington State University, but the Pac-12's announcement postponing fall sports didn't come as a complete shock to Pullman.
Pullman mayor and "voice of the Cougs" Glenn Johnson said rising COVID-19 numbers, athlete health concerns and a shrinking home game schedule gave him a feeling this was coming.
“We’ll get through it, and by George the Cougs are always resilient. I feel sorry for coach Rolovich. Here’s a brand new coach really gearing things up. He’s done a great job recruiting," Johnson said. "Kyle Smith, our basketball coach, he’s done a great job recruiting. I’m hoping they get to show their teams what they’ve come up with. I’m hoping that’s going to happen in the spring.”
Johnson believes the postponement is the best call for the safety of the athletes, even though the city will take a hit economically. He said Pullman's leaders have already made numerous financial adjustments due to the pandemic and will continue to adapt.
Pullman fan favorite Cougar Country is concerned about a drop in customers, but have faith the community will rally around local businesses like theirs. Supervisor Llana Kish said she doesn't think a global pandemic or a postponed sports season will be enough to bring them down.
“I think it’s a good idea just for the safety of the athletes, the safety of everyone in the community, personally," Kish said. For Cougar Country, it’s going to be tough. We’re going to lose a lot of profit and sales, but I honestly think it’s good for the community.”
It's hard for the community, even if it's good for them. Many WSU students were looking forward to fall sports as a last piece of normalcy. WSU student Qasim Shahib said the Pac-12's announcement ended those hopes.
“This is going to be my last year at WSU, so I was hoping for some fun football experience before I leave. At the same time, I do understand the safety concerns and hazards we have," Shahib said. "I feel like they should have done it closed doors so we had something to do this fall semester.”
Students are looking to the spring and hoping the Coug spirit will stay strong through 2020. The Pac-12 will reevaluate the situation after the New Year.
