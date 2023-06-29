PULLMAN, Wash. — Lack of maintenance for an aboveground storage tank led to a fuel spill into the South Fork Palouse in 2022 and one Pullman business is still paying the price.
On April 25, 2022, an employee from Four Star Supply Inc. noticed diesel leaking from one of the aboveground storage tanks. The spilled diesel breached the secondary containment structure, saturated the soil and went into the South Fork Palouse River.
Employees removed the remaining fuel from that tank and hired a cleanup contractor to help contain and collect the fuel. The clean-up process continued for several months while fuel was seeping out of the ground.
The Washington Department of Ecology fined Four Star $34,000 for spilling oil into the water, not reporting the spill immediately and negligence.
Ecology investigators found that the spill was caused by corrosion in the tank. Records show the tank and containment structure were not inspected or properly maintained.
Half of the tanks used by the company are believed to be over 85 years old.
“Four Star could have avoided this spill had it inspected and maintained the tanks and secondary containment structure,” said Sam Hunn, Ecology’s Eastern Region spill response supervisor. “Following the incident, Four Star was very cooperative, and had materials and trained resources to respond quickly. We appreciate their diligence in cleaning up the area.”
Following the spill, Four Star removed and drained the leaking tank and five others from the site. They also removed the pipelines that crosses the river, cleaned the area, replaced soil and restored the riverbank.
The South Fork Palouse River is home to many species of mammals, fish, birds and other wildlife. While there are no reported impact to wildlife, oil and refined oil products are toxic and can severely impact animal life.