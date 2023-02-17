PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman businessman Victor Hudak was sentenced to life in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl on Friday, according to Tessa Scholl, the senior deputy prosecutor with the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office (WCPO).
Victor Hudak, 52, had been convicted of child molestation in the first degree by a jury of Whitman County residents in January.
According to WCPO, Hudak's earliest possible release will be 68 months, which is the maximum determinate sentence. To be released, a sentencing review board will determine if he has been rehabilitated and whether he poses an ongoing threat to the community.
If released from prison, he would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be under the supervision with the Department of Corrections.
The victim in this case was issued a lifetime Sexual Assault Protection Order.
"Mr. Hudak’s actions in this case were opportunistic and predatory, he abused the trust of an 11-year-old girl who had known him through his music store since she was 7 years old." Scholl said. "I believe the maximum sentence was appropriate in this case and with this closure it is my hope that the victim and her family can move forward and heal."
Hudak was also convicted of assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation in 2019 for touching a different victim.