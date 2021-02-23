The Pullman City Council has voted to reopen design submissions for the "End Racism" mural.
The vote comes after the Pullman Arts Commission requested the city to reopen submissions despite having multiple designs from Pullman artists, including ones that read "Black Lives Matter."
The Pullman Arts Commission received backlash on social media for this move.
Three of the seven members of the Pullman Arts Commission resigned on Monday but it is not clear if it is related.
