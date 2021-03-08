PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman City Councilmember Brandon Chapman announced Monday he will not seek reelection.
The announcement comes on the heels of the "End Racism" mural that has sparked controversy.
City Councilmember Chapman wrote in a statement, "I look forward to working even more with residents over the next 10 months on ways to keep enhancing, even improving, our quality of life here in our joint home. That work will include continued interaction with some really great city staff members, some of whom I have the privilege of calling my friends. It will also include working with my colleagues on Council, a role I have cherished greatly."
Chapman did not cite the mural in his statement.
Over the last few months, the Pullman City Council requested designs for an "End Racism" mural. After receiving multiple designs, including one that read "Black Lives Matter," Pullman Arts Commission requested the city to reopen submissions.
At a City Council meeting in February, Chapman said, "I want 'Black Lives Matter' on the mural."
City Councilmember Al Sorensen said, "what's the hurry? Does any life matter more than another?"
The City Council voted to reopen the designs. Another meeting on the mural is scheduled for Tuesday.
Read Brandon Chapman's full statement here: