Dangerously cold temperatures will continue to impact Eastern
Washington and North Idaho through the remainder of the workweek
and into the first half of the weekend. High temperatures will
only warm into the single digits and teens for most locations.
Meanwhile overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits
to below zero. Portions of the region will also see dangerous wind
chills of minus 7 to minus 15 early Friday morning.
With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia can occur much
faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover
exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing
and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from
extreme cold.
Areas of snow will also continue to impact portions of the Inland
Northwest through the week with widespread moderate to locally
heavy snow possible today over southeast Washington into north-
central Idaho. Another round of significant snow is possible on
Monday and Monday night, especially over north Idaho and near the
Cascades.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Spokane Valley, Coulee City,
Creston, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield,
Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Downtown
Spokane, Ritzville, and Wilbur.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&