City of Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman City Hall is closing at noon Thursday due to extreme winter weather.

The offices will remain closed on Friday for New Years. Anyone with business there will have to wait until normal operating hours on Monday. 

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!