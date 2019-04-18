PULLMAN, Wash. - A lengthy investigation concluded with the execution of a narcotics-related search warrant and the arrest of a suspected cocaine dealer.
According to a release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, The warrant was executed on the morning of Thursday, April 18, at a home in the 1100 block of Monroe Street in Pullman.
Detectives found and seized approximately two grams of cocaine, scales, packaging material, snort tubs, and $190 in cash. As a result, detectives booked 23-year-old Francisco Torres Jr. into the Whitman County Jail on drug charges with intent to deliver.
The room belonging to Torres' roommate, who was not present during the execution of the warrant, was also searched.
Torres had access to his roommate's room, and authorities say it's believed that Torres receives his cocaine from his roommate.
During the search of that room, detectives found 229 grams of cocaine, 60 Xanax pills and $700 in cash in a locked safe. Authorities say the investigation into Torres' roommate continues and additional felony charges are expected.