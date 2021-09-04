PULLMAN, Wash. - Going out to the Cougs game tonight? Be aware, the air quality is dipping into "unhealthy" levels.
The Department of Ecology (DE) reports Pullman's current AQI at 162. Well above the "unhealthy" threshold.
Near Pullman are the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires. Likely contributing to the haze. While the larger of the two is 100% contained, they make up a combined area of over 120,000 acres.
The DE forecasts healthier air quality for the rest of the weekend. Until then, health officials recommend staying indoors as much as possible and avoiding physical exertion.