Update: Avista Utilities and the Pullman Fire Department have determined Franklin Elementary is safe for students to return.
Pullman Public Schools says students are in the process of being transported back to Franklin from Lincoln Elementary School.
The school was evacuated as a precaution due to a natural-gas smell.
Previous coverage:
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Public Schools says Franklin Elementary School was evacuated as a precaution due to a reported smell of natural gas in the school.
The School District says the Pullman Fire Department and Avista Utilities have been contacted.
Franklin students are being transported by buses over to Lincoln Middle School at this time.
