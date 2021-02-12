Pullman Fire Department mourns loss of former fire chief Scott LaVielle

PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Fire Department is mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Scott LaVielle. According to their Facebook post, they learned the news that he passed away suddenly.
LaVielle served as the City of Pullman Fire Chief from January 2012 to January 2013. Most recently, he retired from the City of Tumwater Fire Department in 2020.
"We offer our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and colleagues," the post says. "He will be remembered warmly by all who had the opportunity to know him."
