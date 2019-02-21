PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman firefighters will be participating in a couple of fundraisers this weekend.
The fundraisers will benefit the research activities of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as part of the firefighters' participation in next month's annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.
According to the Pullman Fire Department, firefighters will be at Dissmores Friday, February 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to fill the boot.
They'll also be hosting an event at South Fork Public House on Saturday, February 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. South Fork will be donating 15 percent of all sales during that time to the fundraiser.
Firefighters are dedicating their fundraising to Meg Gollnick, wife of firefighter John Gollnick.
Pullman firefighter Steve Potratz-Lee took first place last year when climbing the Columbia Tower. That climb included 69 flights, 1,356 steps and an elevation of 788 feet and he did it in 10 minutes, 55 seconds, according to the Pullman Fire Department.