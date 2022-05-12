Pullman High School junior selected for Youth Leadership Program at FBI national academy

PULLMAN, Wash. - Congrats are in order for Pullman High School junior Marissa Carper, who's been selected to represent Washington at an eight-day Youth Leadership Program at the FBI National Academy in Virginia.
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said Chief Gary Jenkins was "very proud" to nominate Carper for the highly competitive program that requires high academic standards, good citizenship and nomination by an FBI National Academy Associates chapter.
PPD said during the training, students will go through intensive instruction by law enforcement training instructors, enjoying lifelong enrichment activities to support their drive for knowledge and to make a difference.
"Marissa is active in a variety of sports, student government, and public service activities, and is an outstanding representative of our City of Pullman community, Pullman Public Schools, and Washington State," PPD said in a post on Facebook.