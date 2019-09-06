PULLMAN, Wash. - Detectives worked along with the Pullman Police Department to arrest a drug dealing, burglary suspect.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in June when detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force bought methamphetamine from the man during a controlled narcotics operation.
Detectives later learned the same suspect had burglarized a home while the owner was at work. They also learned the suspect had stolen credit cards and was using them to make purchases in the Spokane area.
Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the suspect's home in the 1200 block of Hannah Street in Pullman. While serving the warrant, they found approximately 1/4 pound (113 grams) of methamphetamine, $438 in cash and a stack of credit cards and identification cards that did not belong to the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Detectives also found property that had been stolen in a Moscow burglary. The victim of that burglary has since positively identified the items as the ones that had been stolen.
As a result, 42-year-old Sean Storment of Pullman was booked into the Whitman County Jail on the felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of stolen property. He may also face additional charges or residential burglary in Moscow.