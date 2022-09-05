Whitman County Sheriff
Whitman County Sheriff's Office
GARFIELD, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said two Pullman men were arrested for robbery at gunpoint on Sunday.
 
Deputies said 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were arrested as deputies investigated a report that someone in a home was robbed at gunpoint.
 
Deputies said the two men took multiple tools from the home while pointing a handgun at victims. 
 
Deputies said the victim was robbed over what appeared to be a financial dispute over narcotics. Witnesses later identified Hernandez and Valdez as the robbers.
 
During a search of a vehicle one of the men had, deputies found several hundred dollars of tools and a gun.
 
Right now, Hernandez and Valdez are in the Whitman County Jail charged with first degree robbery, theft of a firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
 
According to deputies, both Hernandez and Valdez have lengthy criminal histories to include convictions for property crimes and narcotics related activities.
 
Hernandez and Valdez are expected to make their first appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Whitman County Superior Court.
 

 

