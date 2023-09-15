Pullman Moscow Regional Airport Expected to Open May 2024

PULLMAN, Wash. — The new terminal to replace the original PUW Regional Airport is on schedule, set to open its door May 15th to the public.
David Shourd, a project manager for Hoffman Construction said they are currently pushing to enclose the building.
“It's going to be a phased approach for the terminal,” Shourd said.
“Our phased approach will be handing over about 90% of the terminal, as the public currently knows it here in December. That'll allow the opportunities to get the public in here, see and experience the terminal that is all completed.”
Shourd motioned to the front doors of the terminal. “After that, the next phase will be April 15th when we will be getting the tenants, the airlines, TSA, the actual airport facilities, people into here.”
“That's going to allow everybody to really get familiar with what this building is going to be, how it operates, how it functions,” Shourd said, “so that on day one, which would be about May 15th, when the flights are coming out of here, there's zero hiccups.”
Tony Bean, the executive director of Pullman Moscow Airport was excited about the opportunities the new building would bring to the travelers.
“One of the biggest amenities is we're going to have a restaurant that can serve food, alcoholic beverages,” Bean said. “They'll be able to serve any kind of merchandise that they want, and they'll be able to do it on both sides.”
While walking through the spacious interior Bean pointed up to the ceiling. “The decking is interesting. Each one of them has a separate piece. It has its own place. It's like a Lego puzzle. Each one has its own place to go.”
Shourd explained that the current project has anywhere between 75 to 80 craft workers on site.
“We've got everything going on from planting trees, asphalt, curbside locks, roofers, mechanical plumbing, framers, concrete guys. I mean, every trade on the project is here,” Shourd said.
In the next month, the site will see installation of baggage handling, the passenger boarding bridge, and elevator systems.
This new airport terminal will be a benefit to travelers as Bean said the airport only has one gate, and two if they have a charter flight.
“We have a building that’s 8000 square feet versus now we have a building that's 45,000 square feet,” Bean said.
While there is a significant amount of work to be done before May students on the WSU campus are excited for the new amenities and services that this airport terminal will offer.
Miguel Veta said he makes us of the current terminal. He had worked for a company over the summer that made use of the flights between Moses Lake and Pullman Regional Airport.
“I see a lot of the members of my fraternity will fly home for short weekends,” Veta said. “I think it'll be good for the community.
“Hopefully this building where we have concessions, amenities, people will want to come through screening and be at their gate, take a breath, get something to eat, enjoy the scenery and get on the aircraft,” Bean said.
Some of the public will have the chance to see the interior this upcoming December as the construction nears completion across the terminal.