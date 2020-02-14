A $6 million grant has been approved for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) announced the grant Friday. The new grant from the Department of Transportation will help with runway construction costs at the airport.
“The Trump administration’s commitment to Eastern Washington infrastructure is clear. I’ve been proud to work with them to secure funding to connect our communities with the rest of the world,” McMorris Rodgers said. “This grant is the latest testament to the great work being done in the Pullman community.”
There has been over $102 million in grant funding McMorris Rodgers has helped in securing during the Trump administration towards Eastern Washington airports.
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has received multiple grants in the past couple years, including a $24 million grant back in July 2019.
An $11.3 million grant was approved for the Spokane International Airport back in November 2019.
