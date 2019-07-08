A $24 million grant has been approved for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) announced the grant Monday. The new grant from the Department of Transportation will help with continued efforts to construct a new runway at the airport.
“These funds will continue to improve the Pullman-Moscow Airport which will, in turn, expand the services offered and further connect the Palouse, and all of Eastern Washington, with the rest of the world,” McMorris Rodgers said. “I’m proud of the team in the Pullman community who have been working hard to see this project through. That’s why I’ve fought to secure five grants totaling more than $68 million for this project over the past two and a half years. Thank you to the Trump administration for making this a priority.”
There has been over $81.6 million in grant funding secured during the Trump administration towards Eastern Washington airports.
The Spokane International Airport received an $8 million grant last year, while the Walla Walla Regional Airport received one for $5.4 million in 2017.
The $24 million grant is the highest the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has received during the Trump administration, and the fourth of $10 million or more.