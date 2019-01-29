PULLMAN, Wash. - Two officers and a Sergeant from the Pullman Police Department received awards for their life-saving measures from an overdose incident back in October.

Pullman PD Sergeant Aaron Breshears, Officer TJ Cornish and Officer Wade Winegardner were each recipients of the department's Lifesaving Award, given for actions immediately resulting in the preservation of human life.

Back on Oct. 15, 2018, a subject had combined too much alcohol with an unknown amount of prescription medication, and Pullman officers responded for a welfare check after family called in the incident.

Upon arrival, Officer Cornish and Sergeant Breshears attempted contact at the front door, while Officer Winegardneer took position outside a window and observed the victim consume the remaining pill from a prescription bottle.

For fear of the victim's safety, officers made exigent entry into the home and transported the victim to the hospital, where they stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated.