PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is reminding citizens why it's not a good idea to play in flood waters.
In a Facebook post, police referenced a Craigslist add asking if anyone wanted to ride down Grand Ave. on an air mattress.
Police say that in addition to being unpredictable, floods can flow rapidly and waters may transport, contain or hide a variety of potential hazards, including:
- Vehicle fluids (oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel)
- Vegetation
- Broken Glass
- Metal Fragments
- Large objects such as displaced trash bins and dumpsters
- Hidden Rocks, Ditches and Potholes
- Storm Drains, Storm Pipes and Manholes