PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police are asking for help finding 23-year-old WSU student, Eric John Vitra, who has been missing since around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
He was last seen in Pullman after leaving the Pike fraternity house where he lives. He told his sister he was going to hang out with friends and has not been heard from since. His car, a white Honda CRV, has also been missing.
Vitra was supposed to graduate on Saturday, an event his parents came into town for. He did not show up.
Vitra has brown hair, green eyes, a scar above his left eye, and a surgical scar on his ankle with hardware. If you have any information, call Officer Teayanna McNannay or Officer Garret Willis at (509)334-0802 with case #21-P09981.