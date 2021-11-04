...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Davenport,
Ralston, Tekoa, Lamona, Cheney, La Crosse, Harrington, Othello,
Moses Lake, Ritzville, Uniontown, Pullman, Oakesdale, and Odessa.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&