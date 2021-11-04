Lily Johnston

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police are asking for the public's help finding 16-year-old Lily Johnston.

Johnston was last scene on Monday near the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Here's her description: 

  • 5'7"
  • 150 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Hazel eyes 

If you've seen her or have information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call (509) 334-0802.

