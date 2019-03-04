PULLMAN - Pullman police are looking for help in locating a suitcase that was lost between Washington and Viola, Idaho this weekend.
An Irish band, "The Young Irelanders" played a show in Pullman over the weekend before leaving the remaining three months of their tour.
Police say when the band left the town Saturday morning, they didn't realize their trailer had come open.
Somewhere between Viola and Pullman, a grey hard-shelled suitcase containing both musical equipment and personal belongings fell out.
Pullman Police is asking the Palouse community for help locating it.
If you happen to have seen or picked up a suitcase, please contact Pullman PD at (509) 334-0802 or police@pullman-wa.gov.