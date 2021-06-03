PULLMAN, Wash. - After 27 years in law enforcement, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced he will retire later this year.
Jenkins as been in his position as police chief in Pullman since 2010. He came to Pullman after spending 33 years with the Claremont Police Department.
“It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Pullman
Police Department," Jenkins said. "They are all dedicated to policing Pullman with compassion and professionalism. City leaders and a supportive community have allowed us to be successful, making the Pullman Police Department a leader within the law enforcement community.”
A nationwide search will take place for his replacement.