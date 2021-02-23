The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into the death of 19-year-old Sam Martinez.
The WSU freshman died of alcohol poisoning in November of 2019.
Sam Martinez died at the Alpha Tau Omega house on November 12th, 2019.
According to the coroner, Martinez died of drinking too much alcohol, his death ruled accidental.
However, his parents believe he was pressured to over-drink liquor as part of hazing at the frat.
According to court documents, Martinez lost consciousness within about two hours of drinking rum on the night of November 11, but no one called 911 until 8:30 the next morning.
The coroner said he'd been dead for four hours before paramedics were called.
Police said their investigation was extensive with more than 75 people interviewed.
"We are looking at a 19-year-old college student that is no longer with us- which is horrible so it's hard on everybody and I don't know that there is ever closure but the closer we can move towards that the better," said Commander Opgenorth.
Pullman Police forward charging recommendations to the prosecutor's office in Whitman County.
The prosecutor said he'll announce any changes in the near future.
The ATO house at WSU lost its recognition for six years and the Martinez family is suing the fraternity and WSU.
