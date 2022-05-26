Police lights - Vault

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) has responded to ten calls involving car prowls across the southeast and northwest hills.

PPD said, in a post on Facebook, to deter thieves by keeping doors locked and windows up. 

"Park in a well-lit area, whenever possible, and remove valuables from the vehicle when you park," the post said. "Never store loose cash, sunglasses, or other attractive items within sight of passersby."

If you see something, report it right away to the non-emergency number at (509) 332-2521.

KHQ Local News Senior Producer

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!