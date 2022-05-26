PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) has responded to ten calls involving car prowls across the southeast and northwest hills.
PPD said, in a post on Facebook, to deter thieves by keeping doors locked and windows up.
"Park in a well-lit area, whenever possible, and remove valuables from the vehicle when you park," the post said. "Never store loose cash, sunglasses, or other attractive items within sight of passersby."
If you see something, report it right away to the non-emergency number at (509) 332-2521.