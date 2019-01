SPOKANE, WA - Pullman Police is looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the picture above.

Officers say they would like to talk to him about two liquor thefts from the Pullman Sunset Mart that happened last week.

Police say the suspect may drive a silver BMW, which is also in the photo, and likely enjoys Fireball Whisky.

If you have any information that could help identify and locate the suspect, please call (509) 334-0802.