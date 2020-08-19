PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) will begin enforcing Washington's COVID-19 response orders. This includes requirements Gov. Inslee has put in place, but also orders local health officials have put in place.
Pullman officers will be enforcing the following:
- Individual violating a proclamation requirement (face mask, social distancing). Gross misdemeanor punishable with up to a $5,000 fine and/or a year in jail.
- Individual violating an order issued by local or state board of health, or by local health official (face mask, social distancing). Misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
- Person allowing a party or gathering with attendees not in compliance with face mask or social distancing requirements, or gatherings with more than 10 people. Class two infraction punishable by a $250 fine, $350 fine for multiple violations.
- Pullman City Code 5.05.060
- Failure to disperse a party/gathering as described above. Misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
Violations involving Washington State University (WSU) students will be reported to the WSU Center for Community Standards. According to PPD, WSU may take action in addition to any criminal or civil processes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.