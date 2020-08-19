Update: Pullman Police say they have identified the driver.
Previous coverage: PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is looking for a man who is suspected of assaulting a local restaurant employee Tuesday afternoon.
According to PPD, the man entered the restaurant as a DoorDash driver and refused to wear a mask. When he was told wearing a mask was required, PPD said he grabbed an order from a table and tried to leave with it. PPD said the manager was then assaulted while trying to get the order back.
If you know who this is, contact Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802.
