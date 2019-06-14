PULLMAN, WA - Pullman Police say they've identified a man who they believe has exposed his genitals multiple times to women near the WSU campus.
There have been 6 reports since February, including 2 on Thursday night. Officers say they were interviewing a victim of one of those incidents, when the suspect walked by and the victim recognized him.
Officers identified him as a 26-year-old from Moscow, ID who has a history of similar activity. They think he was involved in all 6 cases, however, they did not arrest him.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and are hoping to forward the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor within the next week.