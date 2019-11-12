PULLMAN, Wash. - According to Pullman Police, they are investigating after a Washington State University fraternity member at Alpha Tau Omega died early Tuesday morning.
Police say the first call went out at 8:35 a.m and they are on campus investigating right now.
Just hours before the death, the fraternity posted a message of condolence to another fraternity member, from San Diego State University, that died in an alcohol related incident.
Police say it is not clear right now what led to the WSU student’s death, but expect more information in the coming hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.