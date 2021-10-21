PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman police officer had his arm grazed by a bullet Thursday morning after a house fire ignited live ammunition that was kept in the basement garage.
Police responded to 1232 Lost Trail Drive around 7 a.m. on a call from the home's residents. They said they evacuated the building after smoke detectors alerted them to the fire.
The injured officer was treated on the scene and fire crews were called in. Firefighters started in the garage and worked their way up to the second floor.
While the townhouse was ruled a complete loss, firefighters were able to slow the spread of the flames enough so that the adjacent home was spared of major damage. Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat from the structure, treating it will oxygen before the owners took it to the WSU Veterinary Hospital.
As for the adjoining townhouse, the interior was left nearly unharmed except for some smoke damage. A Pullman city building inspector is set to go through the home and determine if it is livable.
Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire. In the meantime, The American Red Cross has been notified to help arrange temporary housing for those affected.