Update: The Pullman Police Department says Zoie LaRosa has been located and is no longer considered a missing person.
The department thanks everyone who reached out to them with information.
Previous coverage:
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police in Pullman are looking for a missing teen.
Zoie LaRosa is described as 5'01" tall, 206 lbs with blue eyes. Police also said that she may have colored her blonde hair.
LaRosa has been missing from Spokane since Feb. 10 and may be in the Pullman area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (509) 334-0802 or contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
