November 4 through November 10 is National Drone Safety Awareness Week and the Pullman Police Department is reminding drone users of a few basic tips.
According to the Pullman Police Department, aircrafts between 8.8-ounces and 55-pounds must be registered with the FAA.
Drone users should always yield to manned aircrafts and fly under 400-feet. They continuing with saying drone users should never fly over crowds, events or emergency scenes.
Finally, Pullman Police said you cannot operate a drone within five miles of an airport without proper notification to the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.